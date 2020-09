New drive-thru at Flemington set to be given green light despite objections Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Plans for a petrol station, drive-thru coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant are likely to be given the green light at this week’s North Lanarkshire Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Thursday. Plans for a petrol station, drive-thru coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant are likely to be given the green light at this week’s North Lanarkshire Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Thursday. 👓 View full article

