Jack Grealish: New Aston Villa deal for England midfielder
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish signs a new five-year deal with the club.
Jack Grealish English association football player
Grealish signs new five-year deal with Aston VillaAston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year deal with the club.
BBC News
Jack Grealish: He has made mistakes but is England midfielder misunderstood?As Jack Grealish is involved with England for the first time, BBC Sport speaks to those who know him well to find out what he is really like.
BBC News
