Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Grealish: New Aston Villa deal for England midfielder

BBC News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish signs a new five-year deal with the club.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Win-win for Villa and Grealish'

'Win-win for Villa and Grealish' 02:45

 Jack Grealish signs a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, Kevin Campbell and Danny Mills react on The Football Show.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Grealish Jack Grealish English association football player

Grealish signs new five-year deal with Aston Villa

 Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year deal with the club.
BBC News

Jack Grealish: He has made mistakes but is England midfielder misunderstood?

 As Jack Grealish is involved with England for the first time, BBC Sport speaks to those who know him well to find out what he is really like.
BBC News
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grealish receives first England call-up [Video]

Grealish receives first England call-up

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:49Published
Agbonlahor: Grealish deserved a call-up [Video]

Agbonlahor: Grealish deserved a call-up

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says he is shocked and baffled by Jack Grealish's exclusion from England's squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:08Published
Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk [Video]

Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk

We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Jack Grealish: New Aston Villa deal for England midfielder

 Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish signs a new five-year deal with the club.
BBC News

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips set to start for England vs Denmark, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish likely to be on bench

 Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to start for England against Denmark on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old is understood to have been selected by boss...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this