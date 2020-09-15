Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Lineker and Zoe Ball lead BBC top earners

Wales Online Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Gary Lineker and Zoe Ball lead BBC top earnersSports host took £1.75m in the period until the end of March this year
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

BBC star salaries: Zoe Ball shoots up pay list as Gary Lineker takes cut

 Four women are in the top 10 highest earners at the corporation, the BBC annual report shows.
BBC News


Tweets about this