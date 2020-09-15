Global  
 

Sarah Paulson says ‘she’d love’ to make a Carol prequel with Cate Blanchett. This is not a drill

PinkNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Sarah Paulson is ready and rearing for a prequel to Carol, the 2015 lesbian film adored by the LGBT+ community, and it’s the first piece of good news all year, to be honest. The American Horror Story star told Grazia that she is keen to explore the origins of her character Abby Gerhard, as well … Continued The...
