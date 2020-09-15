Global  
 

Lifetime’s first queer Christmas movie casts real-life married couple as gay leads and is it time to crack the eggnog out yet?

PinkNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
A Lifetime gay Christmas movie will star real-life couple Blake Lee and Ben Lewis as a pair of budding lovers, it has been confirmed. The Christmas Setup will be the first LGBT+ holiday movie for the Lifetime network, long known for its fuzzy, family-oriented programming. Billed as a feel-good romance, the movie will see...
