You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arvada Police Arrest Suspect Tyler Condit In Murder Of Joseph Elsey



Police in Arvada have arrested a murder suspect wanted for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Elsey who went missing days before his body was located. Tyler Condit, 31, was.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:18 Published 6 days ago West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings



West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago State Police Search For Murder Suspects In Harvey



The search has been going on for hours at 147th Street and I-57. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this