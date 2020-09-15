Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood star Tom Hardy spotted on visit to Guildford on his 43rd birthday

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Hollywood star Tom Hardy spotted on visit to Guildford on his 43rd birthdayThe movie hero was pictured in the town centre.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yasbryant

Yas Bryant RT @peskyblunders: Birthday Boy Tom Hardy spotted looking happy and well. https://t.co/Wj31vpRMwb 2 hours ago

peskyblunders

The Pesky Blunders Birthday Boy Tom Hardy spotted looking happy and well. https://t.co/Wj31vpRMwb 2 hours ago

aspasia84

Valeria Donia RT @surreylive: Did you spot Tom Hardy? https://t.co/AjzTX0bosM 4 hours ago

surreylive

SurreyLive Hollywood film star Tom Hardy has been snapped visiting Guildford https://t.co/AjzTX0sZRm 4 hours ago

simon_greig

Simon Greig I was in Krema at about the same time today. Wouldn’t have recognised him though...🙄 https://t.co/ewZ0iqtiT8 4 hours ago

Matt21Smithers

Matt Smithers RT @surreylive: Hollywood star Tom Hardy spotted on visit to Guildford https://t.co/AjzTX0bosM 5 hours ago

surreylive

SurreyLive Did you spot Tom Hardy? https://t.co/AjzTX0bosM 6 hours ago

surreylive

SurreyLive Hollywood star Tom Hardy spotted on visit to Guildford https://t.co/AjzTX0bosM 7 hours ago