Gareth Bale: Tottenham Hotspur in talks to re-sign Wales star from Real Madrid
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to re-sign Wales forward Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.
Gareth Bale Welsh association football player
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
