Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carabao Cup: Newcastle 1-0 Blackburn

BBC News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Newcastle reach the third round of the Carabao Cup with a narrow win over Blackburn Rovers of the Championship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle United F.C. Association football club

Debut Fraser goal sends Newcastle through in EFL Cup

 Newcastle reach the third round of the Carabao Cup with a narrow win over Blackburn Rovers of the Championship.
BBC News

Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with wins

 LONDON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United as Mohamed Salah scored a..
WorldNews

Newcastle debutants Wilson & Hendrick score to beat West Ham

 Debutants Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick both score as Newcastle make a winning start to the 2020-21 Premier League season against an uninspiring West Ham.
BBC News
Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo [Video]

Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

Newcastle United unveil new signings Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who bothjoin from relegated AFC Bournemouth

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

EFL Cup EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football

Bournemouth beat Palace 11-10 in epic EFL Cup shootout to set up Man City tie

 Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace 11-10 in an amazing Carabao Cup shootout to set up a third-round tie with Manchester City.
BBC News

Haller scores twice as much-changed West Ham see off Charlton

 Sebastien Haller scores two first-half goals to help West Ham beat League One Charlton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Blackburn Rovers F.C. Blackburn Rovers F.C. Association football club in England


EFL Championship EFL Championship Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England

Watford beat Middlesbrough in Championship opener

 Watford mark their first game back in the Championship with a hard-fought victory over Middlesbrough.
BBC News
Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

World stars & a whirlwind arrival - the EFL is back

 Newcomers, an ensemble of fallen giants and a sprinkling of star dust - BBC Sport looks ahead to the 2020-21 EFL season.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carabao Cup north draw: Derby face Barrow [Video]

Carabao Cup north draw: Derby face Barrow

Derby County have been drawn against newly-promoted League Two side Barrow in the northern section of the Carabao Cup first round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published
Carabao Cup south draw: Swansea face Newport [Video]

Carabao Cup south draw: Swansea face Newport

Swansea have been drawn against fellow Welsh side Newport County in the southern section of the Carabao Cup first round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Kyler Murray on Cardinals 'handling business' and executing in win against 49ers

Kyler Murray on Cardinals 'handling business' and executing in win against 49ers Kyler Murray spoke with Laura Okmin following the Arizona Cardinals' 24-20 win over the San Franscisco 49ers. Murray said that the Cardinals have a tight-knit...
FOX Sports

CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders extend winning streak, secure 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

 Trinbago Knight Riders extended their winning streak in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they secured a massive 9-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis...
Mid-Day

Ansu Fati becomes Spain's youngest-ever goalscorer in win over Ukraine

 Ansu Fati became Spain's youngest goalscorer in history during his team's massive win over Ukraine in the Nations League. Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this