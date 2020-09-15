|
Carabao Cup: Newcastle 1-0 Blackburn
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Newcastle reach the third round of the Carabao Cup with a narrow win over Blackburn Rovers of the Championship.
|
|
