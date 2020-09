Barbados to remove Queen as head of state by November 2021 Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Barbados has announced its intention to remove the Queen as its head of state and become a republic by November, 2021. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Velma✨✨ RT @RoyalCentral: DEVELOPING: Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State in an effort to "leave the colonial past behind" https… 9 seconds ago Velma✨✨ RT @ScoPoliticsNews: Barbados moves to become a Republic and remove UK Queen "time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind. Barb… 17 seconds ago SWEETP🖤 RT @jovanthony: Barbados to become republic, remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state by November 2021 when nation marks 55th anniversary of… 56 seconds ago Raimo Kangasniemi RT @Ian_Fraser: Barbados is to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state. "The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," declar… 2 minutes ago Abrantie Opoku Katakyie RT @DionneGrant: Barbados has announced its intention to become a republic and remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state by November next yea… 8 minutes ago Carol Robb RT @ScoPoliticsNews: 'Barbados has announced its intention to become a republic and remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as head of state by No… 9 minutes ago