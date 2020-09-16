Islamic State: British child rescued from Syria, foreign secretary says

Russia has a case to answer over Navalny poisoning, says Dominic Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was difficult to look beyond Russianstate involvement in the alleged Novichok poisoning of Kremlin critic AlexeiNavalny. Asked whether he thought the Russian..
DIssident Disses Obama At RNC, Even Though Obama Brought Him To The US
Chen Guangcheng is a Chinese human rights activist known for his work fighting against state-sponsored forced abortions. Harassed for years by authorities, he fled to the US Embassy in Beijing in April..
German and British Foreign officials rescue fallen flag
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had to right a fallen German flag - which had toppled over in the high winds outside Chevening House after today's press..