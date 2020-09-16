Global  
 

Islamic State: British child rescued from Syria, foreign secretary says

BBC News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirms the rescue mission, saying it was "the right thing to do".
