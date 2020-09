Macclesfield Town wound up with debts of £500,000 Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The club owe nearly £190,000 in tax and more than £170,000 to two other creditors The club owe nearly £190,000 in tax and more than £170,000 to two other creditors 👓 View full article

