Plymouth Argyle missing Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham a 'reality check' Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BBC Local News: Devon -- Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe says his side's Carabao Cup second-round loss at League Two Leyton Orient is a 'reality check'. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Carabao Cup: Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle Danny Johnson's injury-time winner sees Leyton Orient came from 2-0 down to beat Plymouth Argyle 3-2 and set up a third round Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham.

