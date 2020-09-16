Coronavirus: 'Sacked' MP resolves dispute with care home

A Willoughby man is calling on the state and National Guard to step in at Heartland of Willoughby after his 63-year-old mother tested positive for coronavirus. The long-term care facility reporting the most coronavirus cases in Northeast Ohio this week.
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave an update on India’s battle against Covid-19 in the Lok Sabha. He lauded the steps taken by the central government and said that those steps had saved about 78 thousands lives and prevented about 29 cases in the country. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the role played by the Prime Minister, who he said had personally monitored the government’s handling of the crisis. The Health Minister also said that the government had held meetings with all states on the matter. He added that an empowered committee had been formed on March 29 and was restructured again on 10th of September based on requirement and the evolving situation in the country. He also added that now PPEs are being produced in India and the country is also in a condition to export the equipment to other countries. Watch the full video for all the details from the health minister’s speech in Lok Sabha.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:19Published
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination will be conducted at 25 exam centres in Siliguri today, amid strict precaution against COVID-19. Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology said, "1,500 students will appear in the examination at this centre.""We're abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines including thermal screening and sanitisation. If any student shows symptoms, they will be taken into isolation centre wherein invigilators will be wearing PPE kits," said Dr Pradosh Kumar Adhvaryyu.