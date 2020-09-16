Madonna to co-write and direct biopic charting her own incredible life story because ‘who better to tell it than me?’
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () A Madonna biopic will chart the icon’s kaleidoscopic, decades-long career, with the Queen of Pop set to co-write and direct the film herself. Following in the footsteps of of towering legends Freddie Mercury and Elton John, Madonna’s life story is set to become a major motion picture. The pop icon, 62, will...
Madonna is planning to direct her own biopic. The musician is co-writing the script with Diablo Cody. The film, which will be distributed by Universal, doesn't yet have a title. The film will follow Madonna's rise to fame, from her Catholic upbringing in Michigan, move to New York City and eventual...
