Caitlyn Jenner condemns ‘homophobic, transphobic’ Joe Rogan after podcaster misgenders and makes vile jokes about her transition Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Caitlyn Jenner has responded to "homophobic, transphobic" comedian Joe Rogan after he misgendered her and suggested she was trans because of her "crazy" family. In an episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday (11 September), Rogan "joked" that Caitlyn Jenner had...