Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England v Australia: Mitchell Starc takes wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root in first two balls

BBC News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
England's Jason Roy is out caught from Mitchell Starc's opening delivery before Joe Root falls lbw next ball as Australia make a strong start to the deciding ODI at Old Trafford.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

England v Australia: Chris Woakes & Jofra Archer trigger tourists' collapse

 Chris Woakes & Jofra Archer inspire a superb England fight back to force a 24-run win as Australia collapse from 144-2 to 207 all out in the second ODI.
BBC News

England v Australia: Chris Woakes says hosts 'can win from any position'

 England believe they can win "from any position", says all-rounder Chris Woakes after their unlikely 24-run victory over Australia.
BBC News

'It's nice to kick on' - Billings before second England-Australia ODI

 Sam Billings "looked world class" as he made his maiden England century against Australia, says bowler James Anderson.
BBC News

England v Australia: Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa star in tourists' win

 Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood and spinner Adam Zampa take combined figures of 7-81 as Australia beat England by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old..
BBC News

Joe Root Joe Root England cricketer

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root [Video]

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again [Video]

England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again

Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:51Published
James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan [Video]

James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan

Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets?” Root said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Mitchell Starc Mitchell Starc Australian cricketer


Jason Roy Jason Roy South African-born English cricketer

England v Australia: Eoin Morgan & Jason Roy fit for ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
BBC News

England's Morgan & Roy fit for Australia ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
BBC News

Old Trafford Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England

England secure remarkable win as Australia collapse in second ODI

 England claim an astonishing 24-run victory as Australia crumble in the second one-day international at Old Trafford.
BBC News
Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match [Video]

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

England v Australia: Sam Billings hits 118 off 110 balls - watch the best shots

 Watch the best shots from Sam Billings as he hit 118 off 110 balls in England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia [Video]

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran [Video]

Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran

England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons [Video]

England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons

Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this