England v Australia: Mitchell Starc takes wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root in first two balls
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
England's Jason Roy is out caught from Mitchell Starc's opening delivery before Joe Root falls lbw next ball as Australia make a strong start to the deciding ODI at Old Trafford.
England cricket team Sports team
England v Australia: Chris Woakes & Jofra Archer trigger tourists' collapseChris Woakes & Jofra Archer inspire a superb England fight back to force a 24-run win as Australia collapse from 144-2 to 207 all out in the second ODI.
BBC News
England v Australia: Chris Woakes says hosts 'can win from any position'England believe they can win "from any position", says all-rounder Chris Woakes after their unlikely 24-run victory over Australia.
BBC News
'It's nice to kick on' - Billings before second England-Australia ODISam Billings "looked world class" as he made his maiden England century against Australia, says bowler James Anderson.
BBC News
England v Australia: Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa star in tourists' winPace bowler Josh Hazlewood and spinner Adam Zampa take combined figures of 7-81 as Australia beat England by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old..
BBC News
Joe Root England cricketer
Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:51Published
James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Mitchell Starc Australian cricketer
Jason Roy South African-born English cricketer
England v Australia: Eoin Morgan & Jason Roy fit for ODI seriesEngland captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
BBC News
England's Morgan & Roy fit for Australia ODI seriesEngland captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
BBC News
Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England
England secure remarkable win as Australia collapse in second ODIEngland claim an astonishing 24-run victory as Australia crumble in the second one-day international at Old Trafford.
BBC News
Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
England v Australia: Sam Billings hits 118 off 110 balls - watch the best shotsWatch the best shots from Sam Billings as he hit 118 off 110 balls in England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.
BBC News
