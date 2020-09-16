Global  
 

Rayner has Johnson in her sights with grouse shooting jibe

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Angela Rayner’s battle with Boris Johnson meant it was a different sort of Prime Minister’s Questions, with Labour’s deputy leader taking a characteristically abrasive approach.
News video: Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson if grouse shooting is his 'top priority'

Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson if grouse shooting is his 'top priority' 01:29

 Angela Rayner has mocked Boris Johnson over his government’s “rule of six” exemption for grouse shooting and hunting. Labour deputy leader Rayner, stepping in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, attacked Johnson over his record during the coronavirus outbreak...

