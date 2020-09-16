Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans

BBC Local News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend nine different EFL games this weekend as part of the government's crowd pilots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: EFL bosses back 'huge' return of fans in test events

EFL bosses back 'huge' return of fans in test events 01:06

 Several English Football League managers react to news that fans will be allowed to attend some games this weekend in a test capacity, despite the government having introduced new rules limiting social gatherings.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parry: EFL made the case for fans' return [Video]

Parry: EFL made the case for fans' return

English Football League chairman Rick Parry says the EFL 'made the case' for the return of fans despite the government's decision to pause their comeback.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published
Metro mom starts petition demanding some fans be allowed at high school games [Video]

Metro mom starts petition demanding some fans be allowed at high school games

A Metro Schools mom has started a petition calling for officials to allow some fans at high school games.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:25Published
West Tampa homeowners lose money during Bucs home games due to lack of fans [Video]

West Tampa homeowners lose money during Bucs home games due to lack of fans

Football is officially back in Tampa Bay, but with no fans at the stadium for the first two home games.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Crowd pilots: Eight English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans

 BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend eight different EFL games this weekend as part of the government's crowd pilots.
BBC Local News

Crowd Pilots: EFL confirm 10 upcoming games will host fans

 The English Football League announces 10 upcoming matches will feature crowd pilots, with up to 1,000 fans at each game.
BBC News

Carlisle game among fan pilots this weekend

 BBC Local News: Cumbria -- The English Football League announces 10 upcoming matches will feature crowd pilots, with up to 1,000 fans at each game.
BBC Local News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWales OnlinetalkSPORT

Tweets about this

sammyjaygudmusi

sammyjaytv Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend nine different English Football League games this weekend as part of the… https://t.co/kt6cWOtMnp 5 days ago

leedsmagazine

Leeds Magazine Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans https://t.co/hATM9CTv7U #leeds #leedsnews #leedsmagazine 1 week ago

tim_cafc

Tim 🔴⚪ @Addickted05 @KitchenerDk @tom_elephant Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,00… https://t.co/mqkXwtR5f9 1 week ago

LTFCNews

LTFC News Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans: https://t.co/I7D8ZoYyaI 1 week ago

realterryo

Real Terryo Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans https://t.co/CMtO0b7BWc #CrowdPilots #Fans #EFL #Football 1 week ago

CFCFanVI

Ramona, CFC Fan VI 💙 Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans https://t.co/nyufBC9krW 1 week ago

Wolfy_CES

Chris Shaw Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans - https://t.co/RBSpomKYas 1 week ago

UKStaffordshire

StaffordshireUK Staffordshire News: Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans https://t.co/oPifhfjYbE 1 week ago