sammyjaytv Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend nine different English Football League games this weekend as part of the… https://t.co/kt6cWOtMnp 5 days ago

Leeds Magazine Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans https://t.co/hATM9CTv7U #leeds #leedsnews #leedsmagazine 1 week ago

Tim 🔴⚪ @Addickted05 @KitchenerDk @tom_elephant Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,00… https://t.co/mqkXwtR5f9 1 week ago

LTFC News Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans: https://t.co/I7D8ZoYyaI 1 week ago

Real Terryo Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans https://t.co/CMtO0b7BWc #CrowdPilots #Fans #EFL #Football 1 week ago

Ramona, CFC Fan VI 💙 Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans https://t.co/nyufBC9krW 1 week ago

Chris Shaw Crowd pilots: Nine English Football League weekend games to host up to 1,000 fans - https://t.co/RBSpomKYas 1 week ago