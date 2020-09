Pub's incredible gesture for 'superman' Karl Dean after attack Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Karl has been able to buy a new camera and is going on a trip away. Karl has been able to buy a new camera and is going on a trip away. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Pub's incredible gesture for 'superman' Karl Dean after attack: https://t.co/NJwRb0B66s 4 days ago