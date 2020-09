You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man is dead after jumping from police car



A man is dead after jumping out of a moving car this morning in the southwest valley. LVMPD say it happened just after midnight near Buffalo and Russell. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago Furious customer 'rams grocery shop in his car after parcel went missing'



A furious customer allegedly rammed his car into a grocery store after an argument with the manager over a missing parcel. Hwang Mo, 39, was reportedly angry after using the shop to send a parcel.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:39 Published 4 days ago Car bursts into flames while being re-filled at petrol station



This is the shocking moment a car caught fire with the driver inside after it exploded while re-fuelling. CCTV footage shows the driver frantically trying to save his car that ignited after the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:03 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this