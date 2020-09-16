Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit trade talks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told US congressional leaders.
