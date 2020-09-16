Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Hume ‘made peace visible during darkest moments’



Messages from former US president Bill Clinton, The Pope and the Dalai Llamawere read out at the funeral of John Hume. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published on August 5, 2020 John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies



John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on August 3, 2020 Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83



Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on August 3, 2020

Tweets about this