Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit trade talks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told US congressional leaders.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
