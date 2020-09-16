Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Biographer Brian Masters on his portrayal in serial killer drama
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Biographer Brian Masters on his portrayal in serial killer drama
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 (
9 minutes ago
)
David Tennant drama Des is based on Masters' book Killing for Company.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Facebook
Virtual reality
Oculus VR
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Apple Inc.
Oculus Rift S
Indian Army
Augmented reality
Oculus Quest
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hurricane Sally
Boeing
Big Ten
Holocaust
Category 2
Gulf Shores
WORTH WATCHING
Kim Kardashian 'freezing' Facebook for a day as part of anti-hate campaign
President Trump to Preside Over Signing of Middle East Deals at White House
Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters
India pushes tonnes of supplies to disputed China border ahead of winter