Leeds United 1-1 Hull City: Hull book third-round place with 9-8 shootout win

BBC News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
League One Hull City are through to the third round of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout victory over Leeds United.
Leeds United F.C. Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England

Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with wins

 LONDON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United as Mohamed Salah scored a..
WorldNews
Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat [Video]

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for theperformance his side put in on their long-awaited return to the Premier Leagueafter a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Hull City A.F.C. Hull City A.F.C. Association football club


EFL League One EFL League One Division in English football league system

Haller scores twice as much-changed West Ham see off Charlton

 Sebastien Haller scores two first-half goals to help West Ham beat League One Charlton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
BBC News

EFL 2020-21: Choose who you think will get promoted from the Championship, League One and League Two

 Have a go at BBC Sport's promotion predictor for the Championship, League One and League Two.
BBC News

EFL Cup EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football

Southampton 0-2 Brentford: Championship side spring Carabao Cup shock

 A near full-strength Southampton side is knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship Brentford.
BBC News

Bournemouth beat Palace 11-10 in epic EFL Cup shootout to set up Man City tie

 Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace 11-10 in an amazing Carabao Cup shootout to set up a third-round tie with Manchester City.
BBC News

Debut Fraser goal sends Newcastle through in EFL Cup

 Newcastle reach the third round of the Carabao Cup with a narrow win over Blackburn Rovers of the Championship.
BBC News

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

5 talking points ahead of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals

 European competitions take centre-stage this weekend with quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Mid-DayThe Argus

Davy Propper set to return for Albion in Carabao Cup tie against Portsmouth

 Albion midfielder Davy Propper could be set to get his first minutes of the season in the cup.
The Argus Also reported by •Bristol Post

Maribor joy up alongside career highs, says Josh Carson

Maribor joy up alongside career highs, says Josh Carson Josh Carson has played four times for Northern Ireland, made an explosive scoring start to his professional career at Ipswich Town, was a title winner with...
Belfast Telegraph


