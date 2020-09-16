|
Leeds United 1-1 Hull City: Hull book third-round place with 9-8 shootout win
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
League One Hull City are through to the third round of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout victory over Leeds United.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with winsLONDON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United as Mohamed Salah scored a..
WorldNews
Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Hull City A.F.C. Association football club
EFL League One Division in English football league system
Haller scores twice as much-changed West Ham see off CharltonSebastien Haller scores two first-half goals to help West Ham beat League One Charlton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
BBC News
EFL 2020-21: Choose who you think will get promoted from the Championship, League One and League TwoHave a go at BBC Sport's promotion predictor for the Championship, League One and League Two.
BBC News
EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football
Southampton 0-2 Brentford: Championship side spring Carabao Cup shockA near full-strength Southampton side is knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship Brentford.
BBC News
Bournemouth beat Palace 11-10 in epic EFL Cup shootout to set up Man City tieBournemouth beat Crystal Palace 11-10 in an amazing Carabao Cup shootout to set up a third-round tie with Manchester City.
BBC News
Debut Fraser goal sends Newcastle through in EFL CupNewcastle reach the third round of the Carabao Cup with a narrow win over Blackburn Rovers of the Championship.
BBC News
