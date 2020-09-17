Global  
 

Dean Smith outlines Aston Villa transfer plan as Hogan departs

Walsall Advertiser Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Dean Smith outlines Aston Villa transfer plan as Hogan departsAston Villa daily digest - here's a rundown of the latest transfer stories involving Aston Villa ahead of their Premier League opener against Sheffield United.
