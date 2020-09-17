Global  
 

Joe Lycett eviscerates professional manchild Wayne Lineker and his creepy ‘girlfriend criteria’ list

PinkNews Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Joe Lycett sent up Wayne Lineker after the tiresome nightclub owner shared a creepy list of requirements for his next girlfriend — all in the name of “banter”, of course. Wayne Lineker, younger brother of Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, raised eyebrows Wednesday (September 16) by sharing his...
