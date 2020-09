Rees-Mogg: BBC ‘stealing Ovaltine from pensioners’ with licence fee charges Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The BBC is “stealing the Ovaltine from pensioners’ night-time drink”, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed, after a change resulted in the over-75s having to pay the licence fee. 👓 View full article

