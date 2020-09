You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rees-Mogg tells people to stop ‘endless carping’ about lack of Covid-19 tests People should stop their “endless carping” about a lack of Covid-19 tests, a senior minister has said, as Labour warned that a second spike is likely.

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago



Jacob-Rees Mogg tells people to stop 'endless carping' about testing The comments come after the UK has been struggling to find testing capacity after a massive surge for the demand of tests

Tamworth Herald 31 minutes ago





Tweets about this