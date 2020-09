You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Flood Bot Program Uses Social Media To Alert Ellicott City Residents To Potential Flooding



Following two 1,000-year flooding events in Ellicott City in just the span of two years, more help has been set up to help residents in case of another major flooding event. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:34 Published 4 days ago Flex Alert In Effect Through Wednesday As Dangerous Heat Wave Continues



With the heat not letting up anytime soon, another flex alert will be in effect Monday afternoon and evening for all of California, with officials calling on people to voluntarily pull back on their.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:56 Published on August 17, 2020 Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city



Mumbai's Marine Drive experienced high tide on Tuesday. The city has been reeling under heavy showers and waterlogged roads. Traffic congestion was also witnessed in several areas. A portion of a road.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:45 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this