Gareth Bale is expected to travel to London on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham.

Gareth Bale: Has Real Madrid winger ALREADY booked in round of golf in England ahead of Tottenham switch? Gareth Bale’s loan switch to Tottenham is set to be completed on Friday – and the Welshman appears to be wasting no time in getting back on the English golf...

talkSPORT 6 hours ago