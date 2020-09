Motherwell keeper prevents Europa League disaster in Coleraine - what we learned Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

It came down to penalties for 10-man Motherwell as they earned their spot in the third round. It came down to penalties for 10-man Motherwell as they earned their spot in the third round. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this