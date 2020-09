You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Scuba diver greeted by two endangered sea turtles that he rescued



Ronnie is a scuba dive master in Papua New Guinea who loves the ocean and all the creatures who live there. He works as a scuba dive master who takes clients to some of the most fascinating and remote.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago Amount of time Americans are binge watching movies and TV continues to stream upwards



The average person has watched 20 movies in the past two months, according to new research. The study of 2,000 nationally-representative Americans examined the part streamers have played this.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago Two new cases of COVID-19 reported at FGCU



Two more additional cases are being reported at FGCU. Both students live off campus but attend on campus classes. The student will quarantine. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:19 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Five more imported cases from 4 countries Five more coronavirus cases reported on Saturday were three Thais and two foreigners in quarantine after arriving from four countries, raising the total to 3,446...

Bangkok Post 6 days ago





Tweets about this