Related videos from verified sources Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence'



Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 4 minutes ago Hancock will not rule our second lockdown



Health secretary Matt Hancock says 'we'll do what is necessary to keep people safe' as the prevalence of Covid-19 increases. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 16:33 Published 15 minutes ago UK Health Secretary arrives at Parliament ahead of announcement on new coronavirus restrictions



UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 12 hours ago

