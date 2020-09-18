Global  
 

Cei Connah wedi 'cau eu llygaid' i salwch cyn gêm Ewropeaidd

BBC News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Roedd y clwb eisoes heb chwaraewyr cyn eu gêm yn erbyn Dinamo Tbilisi yn dilyn achosion Covid-19.
