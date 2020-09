Five not-at-all racist or sexist reasons why gammons can’t stand Alex Scott Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WITH former England footballer and TV presenter Alex Scott set to take over from Sue Barker on A Question Of Sport, our panel of gammons explain why she’s the wrong choice. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this