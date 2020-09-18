|
Elton John’s husband David Furnish blasts ‘attention-seeker’ Germaine Greer after tasteless rant about their family
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Elton John’s husband David Furnish has hit back at Germaine Greer after she gave an unsolicited opinion on him being named on their children’s birth certificates. Furnish, who shares sons Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, with Sir Elton, took to Instagram after Greer commented on their family. The...
