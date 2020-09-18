Global  
 

Elton John’s husband David Furnish blasts ‘attention-seeker’ Germaine Greer after tasteless rant about their family

PinkNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Elton John’s husband David Furnish has hit back at Germaine Greer after she gave an unsolicited opinion on him being named on their children’s birth certificates. Furnish, who shares sons Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, with Sir Elton, took to Instagram after Greer commented on their family. The...
Video Credit: Bang Media
News video: Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own apple juice

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own apple juice 00:40

 Sir Elton John and David Furnish have produced their own Woodside apple juice.

