You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Footage documents the gruelling recovery of a man nearly killed by Covid-19



The gruelling recovery of a man nearly killed by Covid-19 nearly FIVE MONTHS after he got the disease has been recorded in a series of remarkable behind the scenes photos.Superfit builder Stephen.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people



Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 587 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 13 – the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago MIT Study: Lockdown Will Not Stop Second Wave Of Covid-19



Researchers at MIT say a second wave of coronavirus shouldn’t lead to a second wave of lockdowns. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:22 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this