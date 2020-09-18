Do you remember going to any of these schools?

Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday (September 21) on a voluntary basis.
Footage shows students, all wearing face masks, arriving at Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School in Nowhatta, Srinagar.
Further footage shows students social distancing inside classrooms.
Schools across Jammu and...
Reopen Latest News Unlock 4: Since September 21 i.e. Monday, many state governments have decided to reopen schools, while some states have agreed to run online... DNA Also reported by •BBC News •Wales Online