Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Do you remember going to any of these schools?

Derby Telegraph Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Do you remember going to any of these schools?Do you remember going to any of these schools.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Schools reopen on a voluntary basis in Kashmir

Schools reopen on a voluntary basis in Kashmir 02:07

 Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday (September 21) on a voluntary basis. Footage shows students, all wearing face masks, arriving at Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School in Nowhatta, Srinagar. Further footage shows students social distancing inside classrooms. Schools across Jammu and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Which states have reopened schools, which states are keeping them shut amid Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

Which states have reopened schools, which states are keeping them shut amid Covid-19 | Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the schools in the country reopen partially from today after almost nearly six months to contain the spread of the deadly disease which has..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:02Published
Boston Public Schools Students Begin With First Day Of Remote Learning [Video]

Boston Public Schools Students Begin With First Day Of Remote Learning

WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:46Published
Thousands of Palm Beach County students head back to classrooms on Monday [Video]

Thousands of Palm Beach County students head back to classrooms on Monday

Tens of thousands of Palm Beach County students will head back to classrooms on Monday for the first time in more than six months.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Unlock 4.0: Schools, Colleges reopening today in parts of India

 Schools, colleges in several states of India are set to partially reopen from today (September 21) after it was shut for six months due to the coronavirus...
Zee News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

School Reopening News Unlock 4: These states opened schools from today

 Reopen Latest News Unlock 4: Since September 21 i.e. Monday, many state governments have decided to reopen schools, while some states have agreed to run online...
DNA Also reported by •BBC NewsWales Online

Seoul schools resume in-person classes as South Korea coronavirus cases dip

Seoul schools resume in-person classes as South Korea coronavirus cases dip SEOUL (Reuters) - Schools in the South Korean capital Seoul and nearby areas resumed in-person classes for the first time in almost a month on Monday after daily...
WorldNews


Tweets about this