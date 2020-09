Gordon Brown to share platform with John McDonnell to call for full employment Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Left-winger McDonnell was only the MP to challenge Gordon Brown for the Labour leadership when Tony Blair stepped down in 2007. Left-winger McDonnell was only the MP to challenge Gordon Brown for the Labour leadership when Tony Blair stepped down in 2007. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this