You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Golden Retriever puppies are adorably unsure of their first water experience



Golden retriever puppies might be the cutest animals on earth. They are fluffy, playful, happy, and curious every minute of the day. Their faces seem to be fixed with a permanent smile and they.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 1 week ago Study finds why exercise isn’t just good for your body



Feeling blue lately? New research shows people who set aside time to exercise are actually happier than those who don't.Not only are they happier (75% vs. 25%), but they also report being more.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen a doctor for 70 years



Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen his doctor in 70 YEARS and puts his well-being down to eating a hot meal each day and climbing the stairs of his local church. Bernard Lawes, 87, never.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this