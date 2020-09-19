Ministers consider new restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Cases of the virus and hospital admissions for Covid-19 are doubling every seven to eight days in the UK, according to the new data from the Office for National Statistics
The North East looks set to become the latest area in England to come underlocal restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. The restrictions will reportedlyapply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead,County Durham and Sunderland – which have all seen rises in cases,...