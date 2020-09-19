Global  
 

Create taskforce to save Northern Ireland aerospace jobs, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Create taskforce to save Northern Ireland aerospace jobs, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urgedNorthern Ireland's First and Deputy First Ministers have called on the Prime Minister to initiate an aerospace taskforce to mitigate the damage to the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Video Credit: ODN
News video: Liaison: Bill changes are

Liaison: Bill changes are "belt and braces" to NI protocol 02:59

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government's decision to pursue changes to the Internal Markets Bill, even though they may breach international law, after Chair of the European Union Future Relationship Committee Hilary Benn raised the existence of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland...

