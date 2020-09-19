Global  
 

Mam yn chwilio am yr arwr a achubodd ei merch o'r môr

BBC News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Roedd ei merch ar draeth ym Mhorthcawl gyda'i chwaer pan gafodd ei sgubo i'r môr.
