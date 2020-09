You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thai protesters break police barricade to storm scared royal field



Hundreds of Thai protesters broke through a police human shield to storm a 'sacred' royal field. The crowd marched from the Thammasat University campus while being joined by supporters as they.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:07 Published 3 days ago Study suggests optimal detection, treatment of cardiac risk could save millions of lives



Nearly 3.5 million cases of heart disease and stroke could be prevented, and UKP 68 billion saved in health and social care costs over a period of 25 years, if every adult in England at high risk of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago Women who dye their hair ‘not at risk’ of developing cancer



Women who dye their hair at home are at no greater risk of developing cancer, a new study has concluded. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this