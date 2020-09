You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds in Rochester demand justice after Daniel Prude's death



Black Lives Matter protesters march through Rochester, New York on Tuesday (September 8), demanding justice for Daniel Prude. Footage shows protesters outside Rochester City Hall with the word.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago Black Lives Matter demonstrators take to streets of New York



Black Lives Matter demonstrators in New York City chanted: “If we don’t get it? Burn it down.” during a non-violent demonstration in Manhattan on Saturday (September 5th). The march was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:17 Published 2 weeks ago Retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern California



Liz Ovits was at the Caravan 4 Justice march on Saturday (August 29) in Seal Beach, California to support the victims of racial injustice during a peaceful protest. The 31-year-old, Long Beach.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this