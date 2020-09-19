Boris Johnson says self isolate or face £10,000 fine as tough new law imposed
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () The new legal duty on people in England to self-isolate if they test positive could be rolled out to Scotland with those going into quarantine eligible for a one-off payment of £500 to help them cope financially.
A look at the new fines that come in on September 28 for breaching the ruleson self-isolating. People in England who refuse an order to self-isolate willface fines of up to £10,000, the Government has warned amid deepening concernat the sharp upsurge in coronavirus infections. In a significant...
