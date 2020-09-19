Global  
 

Boris Johnson says self isolate or face £10,000 fine as tough new law imposed

Daily Record Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson says self isolate or face £10,000 fine as tough new law imposedThe new legal duty on people in England to self-isolate if they test positive could be rolled out to Scotland with those going into quarantine eligible for a one-off payment of £500 to help them cope financially.
