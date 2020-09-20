Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Westminster Abbey service to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will be commemorated at Westminster Abbey in the venue’s first major service since lockdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Flypast marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

Flypast marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain 00:48

 Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown. A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane and three Spitfires flying over central London. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey [Video]

Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey

A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey. This year’s service, which is the venue’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
PM gives reading at Battle of Britain service [Video]

PM gives reading at Battle of Britain service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a reading at a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain. The service, held at Westminster Abbey, was the venue's first major event since..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:05Published
Johnson and Starmer arrive at Battle of Britain service [Video]

Johnson and Starmer arrive at Battle of Britain service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at a Service of Thanksgiving for the victory gained in the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Selfless’ Battle of Britain heroes and NHS staff hailed at anniversary service

 Parallels were drawn between the heroism of The Few and modern-day NHS staff and key workers who face a “fight against an invisible army” at a small and...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Abbey service, flypast mark 80 years since Battle of Britain

 LONDON (AP) — Military jets flew over central London and a memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News

Tweets about this