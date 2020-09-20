Homophobes are naturally furious about the Burger King kissing Ronald McDonald. Yes, they’re yelling at burgers
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Anti-LGBT+ campaigners have accused Burger King of selling out to “the left’s sexual agenda” over an advert that features the Burger King kissing Ronald McDonald. The two iconic mascots put aside their decades-long rivalry for the advert, installed by Burger King around Helsinki, Finland, to mark the...
