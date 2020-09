Alesha Dixon applauded by BGT viewers for wearing BLM necklace Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The Britain's Got Talent judge wore jewellery supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in a pre-recording episode of the show. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Mimi 🧸 RT @Metro_Ents: #BGT viewers applauded Alesha Dixon's BLM statement necklace https://t.co/XQ3TmCvsaR 10 hours ago Metro Entertainment #BGT viewers applauded Alesha Dixon's BLM statement necklace https://t.co/XQ3TmCvsaR 14 hours ago