RuPaul dedicates record-breaking fifth Emmy win to the late Chi Chi DeVayne in heartfelt acceptance speech – and implores America to vote

PinkNews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
RuPaul has smashed records with a fifth Emmy win, dedicating his victory to the late Drag Race queen Chi Chi DeVayne. RuPaul’s record-breaking fifth consecutive win at the Emmys came yesterday in the Television Academy’s outstanding host for a reality or competition program category. The drag superstar has won...
News video: 'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys

'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys 02:03

 Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice. Gloria Tso has more.

