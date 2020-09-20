RuPaul dedicates record-breaking fifth Emmy win to the late Chi Chi DeVayne in heartfelt acceptance speech – and implores America to vote
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () RuPaul has smashed records with a fifth Emmy win, dedicating his victory to the late Drag Race queen Chi Chi DeVayne. RuPaul’s record-breaking fifth consecutive win at the Emmys came yesterday in the Television Academy’s outstanding host for a reality or competition program category. The drag superstar has won...
Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice. Gloria Tso has more.
Zendaya reacts to becoming the youngest woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Euphoria". The actress explains why it was so important for her to play Rue..